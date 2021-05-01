The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has submitted a proposal to the county’s governing board, to spend almost $30,000 in grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to add a new off-highway vehicle to its fleet.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen, the county had only one other off-highway side-by-side vehicle at its disposal as of this week – a 12-year-old Polaris Ranger.
Mohave County comprises about 14,000 square miles, nearly all of which is controlled by county, state or federal agencies. It’s a lot of territory to cover, and most of it is inaccessible by paved roads. There are emergencies such as off-road crashes that can’t be reached with traditional police cruisers.
“(The new) side-by-side will aid deputies in responding to remote off-road crashes and other emergencies in areas otherwise inaccessible to their assigned patrol vehicles,” Mortensen said. “It will be primarily used for off-road crashes, medical assists, search and rescue and off-road law enforcement.”
In other parts of the Southwest, suspected criminals may already see the easiest way to circumvent law enforcement is to circumvent the region’s roadways.
Last June, U.S. Border Patrol agents seized two side-by-side vehicles and six pounds of methamphetamine from suspected would-be smugglers in the Nogales area. In December 2019, four men were charged in an alleged scheme to use off-highway vehicles and ultralight aircraft in an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine from Mexico into the area of Riverside, California.
Last month, an alleged human smuggler was accused of trafficking 25 people through a gap in a California section of border fence, transporting the victims illegally into the U.S. The vehicle, identified by authorities as a Ford Exhibition, was struck by a tractor-trailer in Southern California, killing 13 of its occupants.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department arrested four Phoenix residents earlier this month, after they allegedly attempted to steal an off-highway vehicle from a Sweetwater Avenue business. The alleged perpetrators fled through SARA Park before they were apprehended by responding officers.
The department has three Polaris Rangers in its fleet, which are used most often to patrol areas such as the Bridgewater Channel, Body Beach and areas of the Island that would otherwise be difficult to access, according to Lake Havasu City Police officials.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the Sheriff’s request on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.