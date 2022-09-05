The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is planning to restock its arsenal of lethal and less-than-lethal weapons this year, under a renewed contract with a Prescott-based company.
The 2.5-year contract would continue a cooperative contract through the Arizona Department of Administration with Prescott-based ProForce Law Enforcement. The contract would allow for the purchase of $500,000 to $1 million in new weapons and firearms accessories for county law enforcement.
