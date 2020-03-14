After a contentious debate from Desert Hills residents last year, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Arizona State Lands Department to enforce camping ordinances this month on State Trust land.
Last week, deputies ventured to the area of London Bridge Road, north of Desert Hills, to determine whether campers’ permits were current and viable.
Those campers with expired permits, or no permits at all, were told to vacate the area or be subject to prosecution.
According to Fathom Drive resident Jeanne Kentch, enforcement has been a welcome development in the area.
“For the first time, State Lands and the sheriff’s department worked together,” Kentch said. “We are very excited, but we feel that it took way too long.”
For more than a year, county residents in the area of Crystal Beach have complained of campers – some occupying campsites for as long as three months – causing an eyesore for travelers in the area of Fathom Drive.
Although the county erected fencing last year to curtail occupants from building their campsites near the roadway, campers and RVs are still a common site a short distance from London Bridge Road, in the surrounding desert.
The Havasu region’s State Trust lands have been an attractive area for travelers and campers in recent years, made even more attractive by the advent of online permitting. For about $20, visitors to the Havasu area have been able to purchase a permit online to camp on Havasu’s state trust lands.
But according to area residents, those who overstay their welcome have been known to leave large amounts of trash and refuse in their wake, making the area unsightly to passers-by.
Mohave County ordinance prohibits camping within a quarter-mile of a roadway. And although Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster has said he takes citizen complaints seriously, he has contended that his department does not have the authority to enforce county ordinances on State Trust land.
This year, however, deputies have been working with visiting State Lands officials to enforce the state’s statutes against illegal camping. In January, deputies addressed issues of target shooting in the area of Bison Boulevard, and addressed issues of possible trespassing on State Trust land. During those operations, nine people were cited on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing.
“Responses have been very favorable for checking on both issues,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen this week.
Several campers, however, have had mixed encounters with deputies in the Havasu area.
“State employees came here with sheriff’s deputies last week and wanted to see my permit,” said Reno resident Doug Higgins. Higgins occupied a campsite in his 41-year-old RV on Monday, north of Desert Hills.
“I only have the receipt for my permit … I haven’t figured out how I missed the permit,” Higgins said. “They asked how long I’d been here, and I told them it had only been a day or two. I came hoping to find some work. After they razzed me, I rolled out and went to Craggy Wash, but there was no data connection – I do most of my work from my laptop. So I came back here. I think they like to pick on people in older rigs … I think it’s a form of modern profiling.”
