Two motorists became stranded Sunday evening after following their GPS navigation onto an off-highway recreational trail. According to Mohave County officials, the Mesquite, Nevada residents were visiting the Arizona Strip when their vehicle began to run low on fuel. The couple decided to take a shorter route to Scenic, Arizona for gasoline, but were unaware that their suggested route was for high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicles with advanced off-road operator skills.
Driving a low-clearance passenger vehicle on the dirt trail, the couple became high-centered and stuck. The motorists contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s office, and search and rescue volunteers conducted a search of the area.
The motorists were ultimately found in the Arizona Strip’s Paiute Wilderness Area, and transported to a Mohave County command post.
—Today’s News-Herald
