A Meadview man is in custody on felony assault and weapons misconduct charges, after he allegedly opened fire on employees of a repossession company.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, employees of a repossession company in Meadview traveled to the home of suspect James A. Porrello, 37, to take Porrello’s truck. Porrello allegedly produced a gun, and threatened to shoot the employees if they didn’t leave his property.
Investigators say that as the victims were leaving the property, Porrello fired six rounds from a rifle at the vehicle.
Mohave County SWAT officers responded to Porrello’s home, and surrounded the residence shortly afterward. Deputies ordered Porrello to exit his home, and Porrello complied before surrendering himself into custody.
Porrello remained in custody as of Friday on $50,000 bond.
