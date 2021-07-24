A Kingman woman was arrested on multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to strike Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies while fleeing from a traffic stop.
Ashley E. Ohara, 25, was allegedly seen by deputies in the Kingman area while driving with a broken tail light. Deputies attempted to stop Ohara’s vehicle, the report said, but Ohara continued without stopping. Deputies pursued the vehicle, briefly losing sight of it before ultimately locating Ohara at a nearby intersection. Deputies positioned their patrol cruisers in front of, and behind Ohara’s vehicle to prevent her from escaping.
According to the report, Ohara put her vehicle into reverse, nearly striking one deputy, before accelerating forward and striking another deputy before fleeing the scene.
Deputies soon located Ohara at a Kingman address, where she was taken into custody. During a search of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found a handgun and one empty shell casing within the vehicle. According to deputies, Ohara admitted to firing one round from the weapon into the air. She was also found to have an active warrant for her arrest.
Ohara was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against an officer, unlawful flight from law enforcement and disorderly conduct with a weapon. As of Friday, Ohara remained in the county’s custody on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.