Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster announced last week his office was awarded grant funding to buy two devices used to determine a driver’s blood alcohol content. The sheriff’s office will get more than $27,000 in funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to buy two Intoxilyzer 9000 devices. The department has a number of older model Intoxilyzers, but the devices will no longer be supported by the vendor after 2025, it said in a news release. The funding will also cover costs of keeping extra deputies on patrol during holiday weekends and special events to deter impaired driving, the department said.
Sheriff's Department gets grant for DUI devices
