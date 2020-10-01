Three Golden Valley residents have been arrested in the investigation of a double murder that occurred this week in Chloride.
Dustyn W. Walsh, 19, Tyler S. Reed, 19 and Johnny F. Parsons, 20, were apprehended Wednesday evening by detectives of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, after an investigation into the alleged homicide led them to Golden Valley.
The victims, identified as Bryan D. Drake, 57, and Robin R. Hammontree, 61, both of Chloride, were found deceased in their home by a neighbor on Monday.
According to investigators, the three suspects traveled to Drake’s home to confront him over allegations made several years prior. Drake was previously arrested in 2018 on charges including sexual abuse, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. The victim was identified in court records only by the initials “JW,” who reported instances of sexual abuse by Drake between 2009 and 2015.
Drake’s trial took place last year, during which he was found not guilty on five felony counts, and a final count of child molestation was dismissed by prosecutors.
Walsh, Reed and Parsons allegedly confronted Drake at his home on Monday. The confrontation became physical, the report said, and resulted in the deaths of Drake and Hammontree.
Investigators say the three suspects each admitted their involvement in the alleged homicide. The trio is also believed to have stolen items from the victims’ home and vehicle prior to leaving the scene.
All three have been charged with first degree murder. Parsons and Reed have additionally been charged with counts of burglary and hindering prosecution.
The investigation remains ongoing, and official causes of death for the victims will be released after an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Walsh, Reed and Parsons remained in custody without bond at Mohave County Jail as of Thursday morning.
