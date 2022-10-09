Pickleball construction

The grading for four new pickleball courts has been completed. Although there have been some recent shipping delays, construction is still expected to be finished by Dec. 14.

 Photo by Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

The pickleball court project at Dick Samp Park has hit a slight snag recently as an order of fence posts has been delayed due to supply chain issues. But city officials say it is not expected to extend the timeline of the project at this point.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the Parks and Rec Advisory Board at its meeting last week that major grading of the four new pickleball courts currently under construction at the park is complete, and some of the sidewalks and concrete staircases included in the plans have already been built. But Keane said the project is in a hiatus right now as it waits for an order of fence posts to arrive.

