The pickleball court project at Dick Samp Park has hit a slight snag recently as an order of fence posts has been delayed due to supply chain issues. But city officials say it is not expected to extend the timeline of the project at this point.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the Parks and Rec Advisory Board at its meeting last week that major grading of the four new pickleball courts currently under construction at the park is complete, and some of the sidewalks and concrete staircases included in the plans have already been built. But Keane said the project is in a hiatus right now as it waits for an order of fence posts to arrive.
“The general contractor doesn’t believe that will affect the overall end date of the project though,” Keane told the advisory board. “There is some time that they can work in there and get other things accomplished while they are waiting on these.”
The target date for the project to be complete is still Dec. 14.
The project includes the creation of four more pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park. Once construction is finished, the park will have a total of 16 pickleball courts available for public use.
The total cost for designs and construction of the four new courts is $394,548.18. The cost of the project is being 100% funded through an anonymous donation to the city, specifically for this purpose.
“Thank you to that donor who is making this happen,” said Board member Kyler Cox. “We wouldn’t be able to do this in this community without people like them. What a huge asset to this city. It is going to be a great project, so we appreciate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.