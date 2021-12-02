The alleged killer of a former Lake Havasu City resident has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, and Mohave County prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence against him.
Brian W. Robinson, 36, has remained in custody since April 14 on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of victim Stacy Hakes, 37. Robinson signed a plea agreement on Wednesday, and now awaits sentencing on the lesser charge of second-degree murder. Later this month, he will face a sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison for the offense.
“He’s admitted to aggravating factors in the case, including use of a deadly weapon and harm to the victim,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman this week. “He’ll receive a mental health evaluation before he’s sentenced in February. We will argue for the full 25 years.”
It’s rare for a homicide case in Mohave County to conclude within eight months of the crime. But according to Schoppman, possible remorse by Robinson or his co-defendants - as well as the efforts of Lake Havasu City Police investigators - may deserve credit for the case’s apparent swift conclusion.
“Investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the evidence they gathered and recordings they took throughout the case were a factor,” Schoppman said. “But at least two of the defendants knew the victim and his family before the incident. I think that was a factor as well.”
Codefendants Adeline Rea, 32, and Ramon Canas, 44, recently accepted plea deals of their own in the case, respectively pleading guilty and “no contest” to charges of facilitating first-degree murder after police allegedly found that Rea and Canas provided material assistance to Robinson in Hakes’ death.
The case began in the early hours of April 4, when emergency first responders were called to Rea’s Sunfield Drive residence after receiving reports of a shooting. Hakes was found deceased inside his vehicle at the scene, the victim of a fatal gunshot.
Investigation in the case unfolded over the next ten days, before police identified Robinson, Rea and Canas as suspects.
According to investigators, Hakes was seen with Robinson, Rea and Canas at a local bar earlier in the evening. A confrontation may have taken place between Robinson and the victim, during which Robinson allegedly threatened to kill Hakes.
Police say Canas, himself a convicted felon, furnished Robinson with the murder weapon; and that Rea provided transportation for Robinson to the scene. According to investigators, Robinson approached Hakes’ vehicle and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.
Rea and Canas were arrested on April 12, and Robinson surrendered himself into police custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman on April 14.
Mohave Superior Judge Doug Camacho sentenced Rea to 11 years in prison on charges of hindering prosecution and facilitating first-degree murder.
Canas appeared in court on Thursday, where he was sentenced to 8.75 years in prison on charges of facilitating first-degree murder and weapons misconduct.
Robinson is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing on Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.