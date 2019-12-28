Explosions, shooting and leftover litter are still a stark issue on Arizona State Trust Lands that border Lake Havasu City to the east and north — and it’s an issue that the Arizona State Land Department is well aware of.
Residents that live on or near Havasu’s furthest northern and eastern borders have been making their concerns known for months. They’ve cited incidences of their animals getting spooked, windows and walls shaking and litter strewn about the desert. Old jet skis, burning cars, shot-out TVs and shell casings are among the trash that’s been found in Havasu’s desert.
Residents that frequent the trails, either on foot or by horseback, also shared stories at the meeting of bullets whizzing past them while traversing on State Trust Land. Signs have been posted in particular trouble areas, but are often shot down.
Steve Rusiecki, interim director of the Arizona State Land Department’s Natural Resources Division, said he is familiar with the area in question and said the department is “planning a follow up visit to the area in the new year.”
“It is unfortunate that some people do not respect the rights of others. We have a never ending battle trying to keep signs posted in areas like this,” Rusiecki said.
It’s not just Havasu, either. He said this same issue crops up in other areas of the state as well.
All activities on state trust land require a permit. According to the permit application — available at asld.secure.force.com/recreationalpermit/ — land users “shall not create or leave any trash” and “shall not discharge a firearm.”
They are also directed to “have the permit with them at all times” and keep the permit “readily available” in case they are approached by law enforcement or state land officials.
Recreational activities that are allowed on state trust land — with a permit — include “bicycling, bird watching, GPS-based recreational activities (geocaching), hiking, horseback riding, off-highway vehicle (OHV) usage, photography, picnicking, and sightseeing,” according to the permit application.
When a report of target shooting is received by the department, they “coordinate with local law enforcement and post appropriate signage,” he said.
“Since the Arizona State Land Department has no enforcement authority,” Rusiecki said, “the responsibility for policing State Trust Lands falls on the local jurisdiction.”
For those that have concerns or need to report an incident, City Manager Jess Knudson urged citizens to call the Arizona State Land Department while he addressed concerns during the summer Coffee with the Mayor meeting.
But if safety is a concern, Rusiecki said, “The first response to any situation when someone is concerned for their safety should be to call the authorities.”
