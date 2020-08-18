A shooting was reported Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards.
Officers were unable to find the alleged shooter on Sunday, but according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the suspect in the case is already known to police. As of Monday afternoon, detectives were actively seeking the suspect, whose name has not yet been made public.
