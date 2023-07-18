A Lake Havasu City woman could plead guilty at an upcoming hearing in Mohave Superior Court, after she was charged this month with counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Kelli M. Davis, 39, was arraigned Monday in the nonfatal shooting of her boyfriend during an alleged argument at their North Palo Verde Boulevard home. During her arraignment hearing, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Emily Weiss entered a plea of not guilty on Davis’ behalf, before requesting that a change-of plea hearing and possible judgment of sentencing hearing be scheduled next month.
According to Weiss, Mohave County prosecutors have offered a plea agreement in the case. And although Weiss was not permitted to discuss that deal this week, she said her client has expressed interest in accepting such an agreement as of this week.
“She’s open to a deal,” Weiss said. “I don’t ask the court to set a hearing unless my client is open to the deal that’s on the table.”
Also on Monday, Weiss filed a list of possible defenses to be used at Davis’ pending trial, should she choose not to plead guilty. Those defenses include insufficiency of the state’s evidence, a general denial of criminal wrongdoing and lack of criminal intent.
“Just in case there’s no plea of guilty, we can still go to trial with those records filed,” Weiss said this week.
Davis was arrested July 3, after Lake Havasu Police officers were called to her home on the 2800 block of North Palo Verde Boulevard in reference to an alleged shooting incident.
According to city officials, officers found the victim - identified in court records as D.T. - lying on the floor of the home’s garage with a visible bullet injury to his ankle. As officers assessed the victim, police say Davis exited the home and entered the garage with what appeared to be a pistol in her hand.
Davis relinquished the firearm upon encountering officers, the report said, and officers took her into custody at the scene. The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
According to investigators, Davis is believed to have shot the victim during an argument at the location. Police say that two children were present during the incident.
Davis is now scheduled to appear Aug. 11 in Mohave Superior Court for her change-of-plea hearing, and possible judgment and sentencing hearing on the same day.
As of Tuesday, Davis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
