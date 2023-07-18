Kelli Davis

Kelli M. Davis.

A Lake Havasu City woman could plead guilty at an upcoming hearing in Mohave Superior Court, after she was charged this month with counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Kelli M. Davis, 39, was arraigned Monday in the nonfatal shooting of her boyfriend during an alleged argument at their North Palo Verde Boulevard home. During her arraignment hearing, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Emily Weiss entered a plea of not guilty on Davis’ behalf, before requesting that a change-of plea hearing and possible judgment of sentencing hearing be scheduled next month.

