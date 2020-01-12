Every holiday season, Lake Havasu City’s less fortunate children get a little help from local law enforcement officials.
The city’s “Shop with a Cop” program allows children selected from each of Havasu’s elementary schools to take rides with Lake Havasu City Police officers to local department stores, where officers take them on shopping sprees to purchase gifts for themselves and their families. It’s a program that businesses like McCulloch Boulevard’s Hair Productions salon have long supported, and don’t feel has gotten enough attention.
“Three years ago I was at Kmart,” Hair Productions owner David DePeal said. “One of the kids was picking out a gift, but had gone over their spending limit. I saw the officer who was with him reach into his pocket, pull out a $20 bill, and told the kid, you can get it.”
Ever since, DePeal has offered a donation basket at his business for customers to donate to the Shop with a Cop program. This year, DePeal raised $500 toward the police department’s efforts – about half of what he typically raises, he says, but that’s only inspired him to start earlier next year.
“You don’t see enough of police activities like that,” DePeal said. “People should get more involved … businesses should get more involved. The police do more than just write tickets and arrest people. This is a nationwide thing every year and I don’t think it gets enough attention. It’s amazing watching these kids’ eyes light up. The money doesn’t matter … it’s what the police are doing, giving back to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.