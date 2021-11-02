The Consumer Price Index has increased by 5.4% since last September according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and shoppers in Lake Havasu City are feeling the pinch of rising prices at the supermarket.
The CPI is the measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of consumer goods and services, according to BLS, and is one of the many metrics that economists use to measure inflation in the economy.
One local financial expert in Lake Havasu City says that he is alarmed by the recent increase in the CPI which according to BLS was just 2.1% in 2016.
Gary Meyers, who has degrees in economics, finance and 30 plus years of experience on Wall Street, defines inflation as “too much money chasing too few goods in other words the imbalance of supply and demand.” Meyers says that is the situation the country is currently in.
“The demand for goods and services have gone up because there is money everywhere,” Meyers said. “The problem is that we don’t have any increase in supply. So therein lies the problem of inflation at the grocery store.”
And to some Havasu shoppers the increase in their grocery bill appears to have been dramatic.
“How about three bags of groceries for $150 when it used to be $75,” said Gail Kinnie said while shopping for groceries last week “Now you’re not getting meat. You’re not getting any of that, you’re just getting the staples.”
For Kinnie the staples are rice, corn, potatoes and lettuce but she is not the only shopper in Havasu who has noticed the increase in the price of meat.
“The meat is just outrageous,” Shirley Koepke said. ”I bought enough here to get me through half the winter. That is why I buy so much at one time and freeze it. Because it is just going to keep going up.”
Meyers said that the current administration in the White House is exasperating the issue by putting more money into the economy from “the trillions of extra dollars that the government is spending” but constraining supply by raising taxes, wages and implementing vaccine mandates.
“So they are making the matter worse on both sides,” Meyers said. “They are pumping extra money into the economy which stimulates demand and they are curtailing supply. So they are doing the worse of both things.”
“In other words, whereever you look, supply is being constrained,” Meyers said.
Meyers says that the previous administration practiced supply-side policy similar to trickle-down economics, which helped keep prices low by incentivizing companies to increase their supply.
“Meaning they incentivize the additional supplies of goods and services,” Meyers said. “They do this by cutting corporate taxes, by stimulating the economy with trade agreements, etc. So by stimulating the economy on the supply side you have an increase in supply so that the increase in demand doesn’t cause a price increase.”
Inflation in the Restaurants
Individual consumers are not the only ones who are feeling the rising food prices. Restaurants are too, and according to Chef Ryan Paull of Shugrues, it seems that all food distributors are raising their prices while taking items off the menu.
“It has been hard,” Paull said about the past few months. “The prices have skyrocketed and some these prices have even doubled. It’s actually been hard to get most of the products now.”
Paull says that foods like meat have exploded in price. According to Paull the price of some meats have gone up $8 a pound, lobster has gone up by $10 a pound and crab legs themselves have almost doubled in price.
“Even baked potatoes have gone up (in price) unfortunately,” Paull said.
Along with an increase in price, Paull says that item scarcity is also an issue when he is ordering food.
“It seems like one company has something and then the other two don’t,” Paull said. “But then the next week another company has it and the other two don’t. It seems like it just rotates.”
Along with high prices, Paull says that he also has to deal with companies discounting food items he used to purchase because they don’t have the staff to make the food anymore.
“A lot of companies are canceling the products that they were making but selling as much as their normal ones,” Paull said. “So they just stuck with the normal ones because they don’t have the staff to make it all.”
Paull says that he hasn’t been able to get a solid reason from companies on why prices are so crazy.
“A lot of them blame it on things like they didn’t fish as much during covid or they didn’t have the employees or stuff like that,” Paull said. “They really don’t tell you a lot, they just call and say ‘just so you know carb legs are about to double in price.’”
One thing that Paull does know though is that things have been getting worse.
“It seems like it,” Paull said “In the last month or two the cost are still high even though everyone said they would go down.”
Uh again the News Herald is over again to do a point. The Biden money train, while not good, is not the End all be all catalyst of inflation.
Source: Really?
