Around 15 local residents got on the bus to shop and support local businesses Friday evening as part of a new event concept hosted by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
The “Get on the Bus, We’re Going Shopping” event celebrates and provides exposure to local businesses and retailers and reminds residents to shop local year around.
Shoppers visited five businesses: Junk Hunnies, Llama Yama Yoga LLC, Funky Junk, Havasu Hardware and Havasu Olive and Garlic. New Horizons provided transportation with a small bus and a passenger van.
The shoppers were treated to snacks and beverages at each shop, where they had 15 minutes to “power shop”, which didn’t appear to be a problem. At the end of the evening, the Chamber estimated nearly $3,800 in purchases, plus the sale of a bbq grill to the husband of one of the participants.
The event ended with shoppers enjoying the monthly First Friday event, sponsored by the Partnership for Economic Development.
The Chamber plans to host the event each quarter, with the next shopping trip prior to Valentine’s Day, and then another prior to Mother’s/Father’s Day.
For more information contact the Chamber at 928-855-4115 or visit havasuchamber.com.
