A slow spring for vacation rentals in Lake Havasu City has given way to a surge of bookings as Arizona’s stay at home orders were lifted. Now the summer is looking like it may be busier locally than it has been in more than a decade.
Short term rental bookings have picked up by 20% nationwide, according to AirDNA which tracks vacation rental data worldwide, but Havasu’s rentals have crushed that pace. According to a recent report by AirDNA using booking data from May 17 to June 10, Lake Havasu City cracked the top 10 list of largest year over year growth with 217% more bookings than during the same time period last year. Havasu was ninth on the list after 1,810 bookings in 2019 ballooned to 5,760 bookings this year.
Lake Havasu City was the only community in Arizona on the top 10 list, and one of just two communities in the Southwest along with Red River, New Mexico.
Vacation rental units in Havasu managed to hold on to many of its guests in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as many of the snowbird renters elected to stay in town rather than traveling home during the health crisis.
But as the snowbirds started to leave, typically busy holidays like Easter weekend didn’t attract much business – even with some owners cutting their rates. Rachel Atkinson, co-owner and vacation rental manager for Destination Havasu, said the local vacation rental market saw a sharp turnaround in about the second week of May, just as Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay at home order was expiring.
“It was literally like somebody turned on the lights overnight,” Atkinson said. “I remember it was probably a Wednesday or a Thursday and all of us had gotten about 12 to 15 phone calls that day. That was weird because everybody was still unsure at that time… The traffic that hit our website and the bookings that came over the next week were just insane.”
Atkinson said those bookings are filling up schedules quickly. She said as of Wednesday Destination Havasu doesn’t have any vacation rentals still available until mid-August. She said most of the guests appear to be coming from California.
“They are still under a good sized lockdown – they haven’t come completely out,” Atkinson said of California residents. “So we are a very close destination for them. We are back open for business, we have the lake where people can still social distance if they want to and enjoy time with their family, or if they don’t want to they can hang out in the channel with hundreds of other people. So I think Lake Havasu offers a lot to people on both ends of the spectrum – people who want to keep social distancing and people who don’t.”
The end result, Atkinson said, is a busier summer for Havasu’s short term rentals than it has seen in many years.
“Prior to the recession we saw a lot of consistency with vacation rental bookings,” Atkinson said. “The recession happened and we dropped off the mark a little bit. Winter rentals were always great, but we have not seen this type of booking (in the summer) in over 15 years, I would say. And I think everybody was on the same page (at the last Lake Havasu Association of Realtors meeting).”
Atkinson said she expects that not everyone in Havasu will be pleased with the influx of visitors seen in the city, but it has been a boost for local businesses.
“As a community I know people have mixed emotions about how busy we are, but I can say that this has definitely brought in some business that we probably – even under pre-covid circumstances – we probably wouldn’t have had,” she said. “So I guess people can look at it as a blessing, others look at it and ask are we going to spike and see our numbers go up? But everything has gone super smoothly for our company. We have not had any problems. We are just very grateful that things seem to be getting back on track.”
According to the AirDNA report, states seeing the most growth compared to 2019 are West Virginia (103 percent increase), South Dakota (99 percent), Oklahoma (98 percent), Arkansas (96 percent), Wyoming (92 percent), and Delaware (83 percent). Arizona is also well ahead of the national average with 75 percent more bookings from May 17 to June 10 this year than last.
In Arizona, all of the 14 largest short term rental markets in the state saw an increase in bookings ranging from a 23 percent increase in bookings in Williams to Havasu’s 217 percent jump. Pinetop saw the second largest increase in the state during the time period with a 151 percent rise in bookings.
States that have seen the largest drop in vacation rental bookings were Illinois (-41 percent), New York (-32 percent), Hawaii (-30 percent), and Massachusetts (-29 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.