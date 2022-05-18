The ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S. has captured the nation’s attention, and some Lake Havasu City families are growing concerned about their ability to find formula locally.
After a Michigan-based plant that produces baby formula for Abbott Nutrition was closed in February because of a contamination concern, production for the brand has been halted causing a rise in low supply rates of formula.
Lauren Scardella, an attorney and founding partner of Aydelotte and Scardella Law in New Jersey, says the shortage began months ago, but she says there’s not a single factor to blame.
“There are some class action lawsuits which probably are not causing major demand problems at this point but could obviously contribute in the future if the companies are forced to pay big settlements,” Scardella said. Other issues are helping to compound the shortage, including laws that restrict the nation’s ability to import formula from other countries, she said.
Meanwhile, it’s becoming harder for parents to find formula on store shelves across the nation.
“The out-of-stock rate is skyrocketing to close to 50 percent and in some states, they’re totally out,” Scardella said.
One Lake Havasu City mother is fearful of how the shortage is affecting her and her family, citing that she has gone as far as contacting family in California for help with finding baby formula.
“It’s quite scary and doesn’t leave a settling feeling. I’ve never in my life stressed over something more,” resident Cara Hesch said. “How are we supposed to feed our kids and make sure they are getting their developmental needs met?”
Hesch says her pediatrician gave her sample cans while having no luck with finding substitute formula during internet searches.
In addition to the worry parents are faced with, others who rely on government benefits such as WIC may find the low shelf supply troubling for their households.
“It’s a lot worse for them because SNAP and WIC restrict the brands that they can use their benefits on,” Scardella explained. “If you can find a different formula on the shelf and you can’t afford to buy it and your SNAP or WIC benefits don’t allow you to purchase it with those benefits, that’s a major problem.”
Another worried mother from Havasu shares her concerns over how switching between formula brands has been causing discomfort for her daughter.
“Personally it is extremely hard and upsetting,” resident Kayla Smith shared. “Some parents are on WIC meaning we can only get what is on our cards. Formula is not cheap and I know a lot of moms that are struggling to buy what they can out of pocket.”
Smith notes that the local WIC is offering substitutions for baby formula but that even those products are difficult to come by in stores.
The hoarding that was seen during the start of the pandemic in 2020 may have also played a part in the formula supply drop.
“I think that’s actually part of what the problem was to begin with. At the beginning of the pandemic, people were stockpiling baby formula which increased the demand then and they increased supply to go with it. Then, the demand dropped because people sort of came to their senses,” Scardella continued. “There’s been a very high rate of birth already in 2022. They were pulling back on production already because the demand had gone down and then all of a sudden, there’s many more babies than they expected.”
In terms of alternatives, not many solutions are being offered. Online retailers, such as Amazon, may be a substitute for empty store shelves.
“That’s sort of the most depressing thing about talking about this is that there aren’t a lot of solutions right now,” Scardella said. “Abbott said that they are going to be able to get formula back on shelves starting in July and that seems to be dependent upon them starting to produce formula again within the next couple of weeks. The government regulators have to approve that.”
With the closure of the plant, there has been some speculation surrounding when Abbott Nutrition will begin production again.
“My understanding is that they may begin again pretty soon, in the next couple of weeks but it’s still a couple of months before they’re going to get formula on shelves,” Scardella said. “It’s one of these things where it was a problem before and now, it’s a bigger problem because in addition to the supply chain problems that they were already having, now they’re pulling back formula that was already on the shelves.”
Regarding the lawsuits that have been brought upon two of the larger baby formula manufacturers in the U.S., Scardella said that the cases are still finding their footing.
“They’re in their beginning stages. [The lawsuit] is against a couple of different brands of formula, Enfamil and Similac. They had a bacteria in them that was causing a rare infection that actually caused the deaths of a few infants,” Scardella continued. “They’re still seeking plaintiffs and class members so there likely will be settlements if it can be proven that the formula was the cause of the illnesses and deaths of these babies.”
Scardella further adds that the restrictions in place for imports into the country are another contributor for the shortage.
“Even though there are brands from Europe that meet our safety standards and our nutritional standards in the United States, if they don’t meet the labeling standards set forth by the FDA, they can’t be imported,” Scardella said. “There’s solutions except we can’t get to them, at least not at the moment. It seems like there may be some relaxation of those regulations coming down and I would assume that the really high tariffs that are on those imports would also be relaxed during the crisis.”
According to Scardella, during the last study performed by Abbott Nutrition in 2011, they were listed as having 43 percent of the market share for formula manufacturing in the U.S.
