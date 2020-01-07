Arizona could become a Second Amendment sanctuary state if the “2nd Amendment Firearm Freedom Act” — a bill introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City — passes.
Biasiucci’s bill, House Bill 2093, would make any federal rulings or laws that violate the Second Amendment “null, void and unenforceable” in Arizona.
The bill would also ban the state, along with cities and counties, from using staff or financial resources to cooperate with laws that violate the Second Amendment.
Biasiucci said the act’s goal is to send a clear message to the federal government.
“We continue to see a steady and deliberate push by some on the national level to place more and more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners,” Biasiucci said. “We must remember that the states created the federal government, not the other way around.”
His bill follows Mohave County’s decision in early November to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The California town of Needles made a similar declaration in August.
During the debate by county supervisors last fall, Supervisor Hildy Angius said the declaration wasn’t legally binding, but it was “a statement from one government entity to another about a strong stance that the county — and maybe the state, soon — don’t intend to budge on.”
Angius also called for “statewide nullification” of Second Amendment-infringing laws at the meeting, where Biasiucci was present and lent his support.
He answered Angius’ call to action and took the fight to the state level.
“It has become sadly apparent that some individuals in our country, including most of the Democratic presidential candidates, have every intent to challenge our Second Amendment rights if they have an opportunity,” Biasiucci said. “People that I represent are highly concerned and want to make sure that their rights are protected. I do too, and that is why I’ll be working to pass this legislation.”
The bill has 13 cosponsors and was filed on Monday. Biasiucci believes his bill will pass, “though probably along party lines,” he said.
“This is an issue where we should expect our elected officials to stand up for local control and to protect our Constitutional rights,” he said. “I applaud our Mohave County Supervisors for taking the step to protect our county, but now it’s time to protect our state.”
(1) comment
More ridiculous trash from a Republiscum.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.