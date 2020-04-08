Come Sunday, one Lake Havasu City pastor plans to share his Easter message of hope and redemption by shouting it from the rooftop – literally.
David Jackson, pastor at Hilltop Community Church, will deliver his Easter sermon from the roof of the church. Congregants will gather in the church parking lot and remain in their cars as they listen on their radios to what Jackson has to say.
“We tried it this way for Palm Sunday last week and everyone really enjoyed it and followed the rules,” Jackson said. The social distancing parameters include no getting out of cars and no using the restroom in the church.
“The sound comes through the radio, so everyone can hear me clearly,” Jackson said. He won’t actually shout; the pastor uses a microphone. His voice is heard on 90.7 FM for Sunday morning services at 8:30, 10 and 11 a.m. A Spanish language service is delivered the same way at 3 p.m. The radio signal extends to the boundaries of the church’s property at 3180 McCulloch Blvd.
While he’s a relatively young man of 45, Jackson says he doesn’t climb a ladder to reach a flat part of the Hilltop’s otherwise pitched roof.
“I use an electric lift to get up there,” he said. While he agreed that standing on the roof among the church’s air conditioners is a novel way to deliver sermons, it’s worth the extra effort it requires.
“So many people have told us they appreciate meeting this way and to be able to safely see other human beings. There’s a lot of comfort in that with all the isolation we’re experiencing. It’s as close to the human touch as we can get,” Jackson said. “We can still meet as a church but comply in a way that lines up with the governor’s orders.”
He estimated the main parking lot holds about 60 cars. An adjacent overflow lot accommodates a few more vehicles for the church’s 400-member congregation.
Same story, different version
Pastor Dale Ray at Lakeview Community Church is taking a page from Hilltop’s playbook by delivering his Easter message from the exterior entry to the church’s sanctuary.
“I’ll be standing in front of the church doors. Everyone will have to stay in their cars and they can’t use the restrooms,” Ray said.
He has been pastor at the church for 48 years, partially explaining why he won’t be climbing up to the roof to address his congregation.
“We have a nice, flat roof. But no, I won’t be going up there for the Easter sermon. Plus, if there’s any wind, that might be a bad place to stand,” Ray said.
Attend ‘church’ from any location
The leaders at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church are urging parishioners to experience a memorable Easter by celebrating mass on Sunday at their favorite spot in Havasu. Such places might be on their home’s patio, in a city park or aboard their boat on Lake Havasu.
The point is to find a contemplative location, settle in and listen to the service over the radio. According to a news release from the church, mass will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m. on radio station KNTR 106.3.
The service will also be live streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OurLadyOfTheLakeLHC/.
Other services
Accustomed to gathering at their churches for services and fellowship, Havasu’s Christian community has sacrificed its physical togetherness due to coronavirus concerns. Beginning on March 22, church leaders turned to the internet for delivering sermons via Facebook or church web pages.
That practice will continue on Easter Sunday.
