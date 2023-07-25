Mohave County officials have spent the last two months exploring whether a hand-count of ballots would be a feasible alternative in future elections. But the answer may appear to be no.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear the results of a study on that topic next week, by county elections officials. But according to a summary of that report, a hand-count may possibly be more time-consuming, less accurate and could potentially cost at least $500,000 more than Mohave County has budgeted toward the 2024 election.
And as the county faces a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit next fiscal year, a change to hand-counting ballots may be more expensive than Mohave County can afford.
“The majority of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors was in favor of looking into a possible hand count,” said Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City. “It would cost about ten times more to do a hand count than it would cost with electronic voting machines. And that’s not to say that it would be done correctly, or in a timely manner, or even allowed by the law.”
The Report
From June 22 through June 26, the Mohave County Elections Department conducted a trial hand-count, using 850 general elections ballots.
According to the summary report, which was drafted by Elections Director Allen Tempert, those ballots were examined by a seven-member team of experienced elections staffers over three days - Averaging three minutes per ballot. And during that process, 46 errors were counted while counting those votes.
Tempert used the 2020 general election for contrast:
“There were 105,000 ballots cast in the 2020 General election,” Tempert said. “It will take one group of seven people 657 eight-hour days to tally 105,000 ballots.”
According to Tempert, a hand-count would require the county to hire and train a minimum of 245 employees to conduct a hand-counted election. An additional 30 employees would be required as board members for write-in ballots for the primary and general elections. The county would also require a new full-time elections staff member to assist in overseeing a hand count, which alone could cost the county $75,000.
Tepert says that the only suitable location in Kingman large enough to accommodate the number of people it would take to conduct a hand count would be the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Ballots would have to be transported from the Mohave County Elections Department to the fairgrounds several times per day, escorted by members of each political party as well as elections officials.
Live streaming video of the process would also be required, which itself would incur an estimated $100,000 expense for the installation of a security system at the facility.
According to Tempert, potential errors in hand counting ballots would require additional time and expense in the county’s elections. A minimum of 56 additional staffers would be required if a recount is required - and Tempert says that recent legislative changes may have made the possibility of recounts in one or more races may occur.
The report says that an estimated $1.1 million would be needed to conduct a hand-count of three elections throughout 2024.
Last week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved $699,035 toward the elections department for FY 2024.
‘Why fix what’s not broken,’ supervisor says
Johnson remained opposed to a possible hand-count in the 2024 election as of this week
“Even if we wanted to do it, it’s so labor-intensive that there’s no possible way we could do it,” Johnson said. “I don’t think we would even get people to work those kinds of hours, for $14 per hour. And it’s going to be another problem, trying to get both political parties involved. You can’t have more of one, and not the other.”
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, of Kingman, also opposed a possible transition to hand-counted elections next year.
“It’s a silly idea,” Bishop said. “We don’t have the statutory authority to do it. Even if we did, we wouldn’t be able to do a hand-count in time.”
Under Arizona statute, counties must render a canvass of a general election within 20 days of that election being held. Failure to do so could result in possible litigation for the county - Or in the case of Coconino County supervisors last year, elected officials could face the threat of criminal prosecution, should they fail to do so.
“Our elections are above board in Mohave County,” Bishop said. “Why try to fix what’s not broken?”
How we got here
Discussion as to the feasibility of a hand-count election began in May, after an Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli (of Lake Havasu City) contacted county boards of supervisors throughout the state to challenge the use of electronic voting machines as a primary means of tabulating votes in future elections.
Borrelli introduced a Senate Bill earlier this year that would have limited the use of electronic voting machines, unless those machines were manufactured in the U.S. and had source codes submitted to the Auditor General, citing concerns of possible tampering by foreign powers in future elections. That bill was ultimately vetoed in April by Gov. Hobbs - But was passed as a Senate Concurrent Resolution in May.
In May, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of exploring the possibility of reverting to a hand-count of future ballots. And although a final decision on the issue has not yet been made, the possibility itself was enough to draw concerns last month from Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
Fontes issued a statement in early June, indicating that a possible decision by Mohave County in favor of adopting a hand-count of the 2024 election may be in violation of state law.
“I am concerned that any plan to initiate a full hand count of ballots for a future election would put these officials in serious legal jeopardy, including possible criminal liability for violations of state law,” Fontes said in June.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review Tempert’s findings on the feasibility of a possible hand count at a special meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
(1) comment
Another Borrelli Blunder…
