Arizona heads to the polls

Voters discuss politics at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in this 2016 photo. The Church was one of several polling stations throughout Havasu.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald photo

Mohave County officials have spent the last two months exploring whether a hand-count of ballots would be a feasible alternative in future elections. But the answer may appear to be no.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear the results of a study on that topic next week, by county elections officials. But according to a summary of that report, a hand-count may possibly be more time-consuming, less accurate and could potentially cost at least $500,000 more than Mohave County has budgeted toward the 2024 election.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Another Borrelli Blunder…

