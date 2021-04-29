Kingman Center for the Arts is hosting the 2021 Art Showcase online every Thursday at 7 p.m. during the month of May.
The first three segments will be taped, with a link for viewing posted to bealestreettheater.com. The finale on Thursday, May 27 will air live on the Kingman Center for the Art’s Facebook page.
Each segment will feature performances by community members, including singing, dancing and theater routines, a silent auction, as well as a tour of the current Beale Street Theater in Kingman.
Viewers of the showcase will get to see the finalized architectural design plans for the Beale Street Theater, which have been prepared under the expertise of a staging consultant.
Information will also be provided about a new donation matching program.
Donations made to the theater this year will be matched by Angle Homes up to $100,000. The silent auction will feature locally donated items and art pieces. They will be on display and available for bid at the Arthub May 6 through May 27.
For information on the showcase or the silent auction, email info@bealestreettheater.com.
