Several Lake Havasu City businesses gathered Friday on McCulloch Boulevard, where Havasu residents had an opportunity to trade food donations for the disposal of their personal or professional documents.
The gathering was part of Sunstone Realty’s 5th Annual “Shred Hunger” event, which took place at 2148 McCulloch Blvd. The event invited participants to donate items to the Havasu Community Health Foundation’s food bank, in exchange for document shredding by local business, Mohave Shred.
Sunstone representative Steve Ticknor led the Friday morning event, and he says Havasu residents have been generous in their support – and their enthusiasm.
“”Last year we had about 1,500 pounds of food donated,” Ticknor said. “We’re hoping to beat that this year. People have been calling us all year long to ask when we’d be doing this event again.”
According to Ticknor, Sunstone and Mohave Shred initially planned to hold the event in April, but were forced to reschedule due to the arrival of this year’s Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout.
Sunstone representative Bob Ulery lent his support at the event as he collected food donations from visitors.
“It’s quite an event,” Ulery said. “I’m amazed at how much food we raise every year.”
