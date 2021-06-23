The Lake Havasu Police Department arrested a Havasu shuttle driver after he continually sent harassing text messages to a customer he had a disagreement with earlier in the day.
According to the report, officers made phone contact with a female individual who told police that she was receiving harassing messages from a shuttle driver that her and her family used earlier. Police say that the woman told them that she used her cell phone to call Elite Shuttle service while at a friend’s house and that they had a poor experience with the driver who showed up in an unmarked White Toyota van.
The report says that when they reached their destination the driver told them that the ride would cost $25 but unhappy with the service the woman told police she only paid him $20. The driver immediately started shouting expletives at her and her family and drove off, however he continued to text the woman harassing messages.
The report says that police advised the woman to text the driver back saying to stop texting her but the driver continued. Police say that from the women’s description of the driver and the van they recognized the man as John Foster.
Police say from their previous encounters they knew that Foster had a suspended license. The report says that officers went to Foster’s residence and used the Elite Shuttle Service number to pretend to be a fare to get him to leave his house. Once Foster left in his Toyota police pulled him over and placed him under arrest after interviewing him about the texts he sent.
Foster was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on harassment and driving on a suspended license. Foster was also charged for threats for statements he said or shouted at officers on the road to jail.
