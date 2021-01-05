Mohave County employees received an extension this week to much-needed sick leave benefits offered since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sick leave benefits including the advances on PTO-usage and paid leave for quarantine were offered in accordance with federal legislation last year, those benefits officially expired Dec. 31. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to extend those benefits to March 21, and according to County Manager Sam Elters, the measure will go far in protecting county employees from possible infection this year.
Elters says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has continued to rise not only among residents, but among county employees over the past month. Since March, about 60 county employees have tested positive for the virus - and about two-thirds of that number were diagnosed in November and December.
“To date, 312 county employees have used paid sick leave benefits during the crisis,” Elters said. “Only one of those employees made use of advanced PTO. For reference, we reached out to counties including Yavapai, Yuma, Pima, Maricopa and even Santa Cruz. All five extended their paid sick leave - three extended it to March 31, while others extended their with no sunset date.”
According to Elters, emergency paid sick leave benefits were offered under the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act since the start of the pandemic, but no such provisions were made in federal legislation approved last month.
“If employees don’t have paid time off to use so they can stay home if they’re sick, they may decide to come to work,” Elters said in an interview last week. “It would greatly increase the risk of spreading infection to other employees.”
On Monday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 901 new coronavirus cases from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, with six new deaths. As of Monday, 319 Mohave County residents have died due to the pandemic.
