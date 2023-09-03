PHOENIX – The Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter Wednesday released its fall 2023 Environmental Report Card for the Arizona Legislature and Governor, and though the organization gave a majority of the state’s legislators negative marks for climate inaction, it praised the state budget’s climate initiatives.

The quarterly report examines Arizona legislators’ voting records in environmental protection issues. Most Arizona Republican legislators received low grades for failing to fund initiatives geared toward transportation, groundwater pumping and protecting bodies of water.

