Stoplights along the 13-mile stretch of State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City limits are now outfitted with the latest technology that is expected to decrease travel times along the highway – particularly when the city is at its busiest.
Several work crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation were in town on Monday and Tuesday installing updated traffic management technology referred to as “intelligent transportation” that allows the signals to communicate with one another, and engineers can monitor traffic conditions remotely to make adjustments to improve traffic flow. The signals will also be able to automatically adjust their timing at certain times of the day based on anticipated traffic, according to ADOT Public Information Officer Ryan Harding.
ADOT workers installing the technology on Tuesday afternoon said each light took about an hour to an hour and a half to finish, and with two ADOT crews from Phoenix installing the technology they were able to finish up the last of the installations by Tuesday afternoon. Harding said crews may stick around Havasu for the next few days to test the signal and receivers, and make adjustments as needed to maximise the signal strength at each intersection.
Prior to work this week, the stoplights at all 20 intersections along the highway within city limits operated independently of one another – using either motion detection or, in some cases, the older inductance loops in the pavement to detect the metal from cars in order to determine if someone is waiting at the intersection.
Harding said the new technology is expected to improve traffic flow on the highway, and decrease travel times. ADOT has already installed similar systems on state highways in other areas of the state, including in Bullhead City, and in Prescott and Prescott Valley. Harding noted that once the equipment was properly installed and calibrated on State Route 69 from Prescott to Prescott Valley, the average travel time of 25 minutes on the 9 mile stretch of highway was reduced by about 40 percent.
Harding said ADOT engineers will continue to closely monitor traffic over the next 30 days in Havasu to make adjustments to the timing of the signals and optimize traffic flow. The differences may be hard to perceive at first, but should become more noticeable when visitors to Havasu are at their peak.
“Some drivers may notice results, but during the times of year when traffic volumes are lower, they won’t be as noticeable,” Harding said. “The real difference will be evident when traffic volumes typically increase, like in the winter months with folks who live in Arizona during that time. Drivers will not see as many red lights.”
The total cost of bringing the new technology to Havasu’s stoplights was $228,803. Harding said the project was paid for by ADOT through a statewide fund specifically meant to address needs for traffic signals, signage, and technology like overhead message boards.
“Funding for these projects must compete with other projects across the state,” Harding said. “Signal coordination along SR 95 in Lake Havasu was deemed a high priority, and so funding was made available. ADOT is constantly evaluating funding and needs in order to make the most effective use of the funding we have.”
