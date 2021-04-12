The Arizona Department of Transportation is finishing up a project meant to improve safety for pedestrians at Acoma Boulevard and North Pima Drive.
ADOT is in the process of installing a pedestrian hybrid beacon at the intersection that will notify drivers with flashing lights when a pedestrian wishes to cross the street. Work at the intersection started in late January, and ADOT Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the project team expects to have the hybrid beacon operational by the end of the month. Final lane striping and sign installation is expected to wrap up in early May, according to ADOT’s website.
Harding said the project was initiated after a traffic study determined that it was needed based on the pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area. There have also been several accidents at that location, including one death that occurred when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in November 2015.
Acoma Boulevard has remained open to vehicles throughout the construction process, but it has been limited to one lane in each direction, and speed limits have been lowered in the work zone.
A pedestrian hybrid beacon is a special kind of traffic light that uses indicator lights and signs to alert drivers when a pedestrian is crossing, or about to enter the street. Pedestrians wishing to cross the street will push a button to activate the lights.
Harding said installing the new signal costs $304,000, which is paid for through the Highway Users Revenue Fund.
