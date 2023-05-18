kari lake.png

PHOENIX — The key witness for Kari Lake in her bid to set aside the 2022 election testified Thursday it is not possible for Maricopa County election workers to have met their legal requirement to compare the signatures on early ballots cast with other records as required by law.

In extensive testimony, Eric Speckin detailed how his examination of data he got from Maricopa County shows that people employed by the elections department compared the signatures on 321,495 envelopes in less than three seconds. That led Kurt Olsen, one of her attorneys, to ask Speckin his “expert opinion’’ about whether it’s possible to make such a comparison in such a short time.

