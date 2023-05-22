A La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputy who lost his life in the line of duty has been honored by having Interstate 10 in the county named in his honor. The freeway has been named the La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rudd Memorial Highway, and signs recognizing this designation were installed recently by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The signs were dedicated with a ceremony May 15 near one of the signs east of Ehrenberg. County District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor said he wanted to hold the ceremony on May 15 as that if National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

