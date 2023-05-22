A La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputy who lost his life in the line of duty has been honored by having Interstate 10 in the county named in his honor. The freeway has been named the La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rudd Memorial Highway, and signs recognizing this designation were installed recently by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The signs were dedicated with a ceremony May 15 near one of the signs east of Ehrenberg. County District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor said he wanted to hold the ceremony on May 15 as that if National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.
The other sign is located near Milepost 71, the eastern border of La Paz County.
Among those attending the May 15 dedication were many county and municipal officials, including County Supervisors Minor, Dave Plunkett and Holly Irwin. There was also Sheriff Will Ponce and Rudd’s widow, Amanada. The crowd included Rudd’s family and friends, as well as many law enforcement officers.
Minor thanked everyone who attended, stating he had heard less than a week before May 15 that ADOT had the signs up. He added he wasn’t sure how many people would be able to show up.
Amanda Rudd also thanked everyone who attended. She thanked the various entities that had supported renaming the highway. She especially thanked La Paz County, the Towns of Parker and Quartzsite, and Alberto Guttierez of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Sgt. Rudd was fatally injured in an accident Oct. 11, 2021 on I-10 near Quartzsite following a pursuit. He was the first La Paz County Deputy to be killed in the line of duty.
Minor said the county wanted to do something to honor Rudd, and the idea was put forward to have I-10 in the county named after him. They initially contacted the Arizona Department of Transportation, and they were referred to the Board on Geographic and Historic Names, a division of the Arizona State Library.
“We said we would never forget,” Minor said.
The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution asking for name change at their meeting Feb. 7, 2022. They submitted their formal application for the change Feb. 14, 2022, with the resolution included. The Towns of Parker and Quartzsite submitted resolutions of support, and letters of support came from State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
In their resolution, the Supervisors said Rudd had distinguished himself as a dedicated public servant, had attained the rank of Sergeant, and had helped save a woman’s life when her RV was engulfed in flames. He also had many interactions with the community, and he was a law enforcement officer the entire community could be proud of.
The Arizona Board on Geographic and Historic Names approved the renaming at their Jan. 24, 2023 meeting.
The Board on Geographic and Historic Names was established in 1982 to determine the best and most appropriate names for geographic and historic features in the state. Its duties are covered under ARS 41-835 through 838.
The board considers names or name changes for geographic features and historic places in the state following an application to the board, along with supporting documentation for the name and a map showing the location of the feature or place.
