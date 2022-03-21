Lake Havasu City is planning to work with the Bureau of Land Management to make sure hiking and biking trails in SARA Park are more clearly marked.
The City Council will consider approving a memorandum of understanding with BLM that will allow the city to maintain trails leading from the SARA Park trailhead by installing, repairing, and maintaining signs on designated trails and to improve the route inventory of trails that are not designated yet. The purpose of the project is to increase safety on the trails south of town by making them easier to navigate for park users, and easier for search and rescue operations to locate people in the park when needed.
Last month, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board identified improving the signage at SARA Park as its fourth-highest priority project for next fiscal year, behind the downtown catalyst project, installing a new HVAC system at the Aquatic Center, and building new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Memorial Park with the money donated by an anonymous local pickleball enthusiast.
The agreement between Havasu and BLM stipulates that the city is responsible for recruiting volunteers knowledgeable about the trail system in SARA Park to install, repair, and maintain the signs that are already on designated trails. Havasu will also use GPS systems to map trails not designated in the Travel Management Plan for BLM to review. Meanwhile, the Bureau will be responsible for providing the fiberglass signs if funding allows, and it will analyze all undesignated routes mapped by the city for analysis and to consider adding them to the Lake Havasu Travel Management planning.
The agreement also states that Havasu and the Bureau of Land Management will hold monthly meetings on the first Tuesday each month until the project is completed.
MCC EMS program
Councilmembers will consider approving an agreement between the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and Mohave Community College that will allow the entities to collaborate on a certification program for Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians through the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Under the agreement, MCC will provide the students with the classroom and clinical experience needed for the certification, while the fire department will give students the required field experience.
In a letter from MCC President Stacy Klippenstein to Fire Chief Peter Pilafas dated March 8, Klippenstein said the college agrees to provide first responder scholarships that will waive tuition and general fees for a total of sixteen credit hours per semester for the MCC Fire Science courses, which includes the paramedic program.
The Havasu Life South
The council will consider approving a development agreement with The Havasu Life South – a 32 residential unit subdivision on 2.42 acres located at Kearsage and Arapaho drives.
The development agreement is needed because The Havasu Life South will include private streets rather than public rights of way. The agreement states that the developers will install water and sewer infrastructure that meets Havasu’s standards and, once completed, will dedicate the utilities to the city.
London Bridge lighting
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider an agreement with Roth Lighting that would pay the Las Vegas-based company $9,780 dollars per year for its help maintaining and programming the new lights installed on the London Bridge last fall.
The agreement includes two custom animations and three stills per month throughout the three-year agreement, as well as on-site and remote tech support when needed, and administrative support in dealing with any factory warranties if needed.
When, where, and how to watch
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today in the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public to attend in person, and the proceedings can also be viewed live on Channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
