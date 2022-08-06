Campaign signs are already starting to thin out around Lake Havasu City and that should continue over the next of couple weeks.
Candidates who were defeated, and those who secured their desired position, during the primary election have 15 days after Tuesday’s primaries to remove any signs posted on public property during the campaign. That means all the signs for races like Havasu’s City Council, which appears to have three winners without the need for a runoff election in November, should be taken down by Aug. 17. Council candidates Jeni Coke and Morgan Braden both told Today’s News-Herald that they had already picked up their signs, or were in the process of doing so the day after primaries.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the 15-day rule applies to all political signs on public property once the candidacy it advertises is finished. He said the state statute doesn’t apply to signs on private property such as a residence, but such signs will hopefully be thinning out as well.
“We certainly ask any political candidate that posted the sign, or a property owner that posted a political sign on their property to take those signs down,” Knudson said. “Obviously the rules are a little different in terms of what you are allowed to have on your private property. So the 15 days applies to areas that are public property.”
Of course, not all political signs will be coming down after the primaries. In races like the one for US Senate, Republican candidates that did not receive the party’s nomination will need to remove signs from public property by Aug. 17. But signs for apparent Republican nominee Blake Masters and signs for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, the Democrat’s nominee, will likely remain in place for a few more months.
Knudson said any candidate that will be on the ballot in the General Election is allowed to keep their political signs posted through mid-November. That means races like the one for Arizona’s District 30 State Representative seats, or its seat in the State Senate, can remain posted even though they will be running unopposed in the General Eleciton.
Last month the City Council held a work session to review the local rules for campaign signs, and how they are enforced. The city has a large sign free zone that encompasses the entire island and a large “T” shaped section of the downtown area along McCulloch Boulevard and State Route 95, but Knudson told the council that many signs have been illegally posted in that area and elsewhere around town this year. Havasu currently holds to a reactive code enforcement philosophy, so illegal political signs are only addressed by the city’s code enforcement if a complaint is received from the public.
During the work session, councilmembers expressed interest in revisiting the city’s rules around campaign signs once the current election cycle wraps up. That way the rules and enforcement wouldn’t abruptly change in the middle of the campaigns, but it would leave plenty of time to make any changes necessary and get the word out before the next election.
Knudson said city staff is working on gathering information on the topic now, and expects it to come back to council for further discussion sometime in early 2023.
“Our City Clerk is working on pulling different information from other cities, best practices, and trying to identify good ideas and bad ideas out there so we can put something together that is thoughtful and will be effective,” Knudson said.
