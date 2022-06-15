Police are still searching for a man accused of firing a weapon last month in the area of London Bridge Beach. And now, Lake Havasu City Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.
Andres J. Aguilar, 20, was believed to have been armed and dangerous, and police warned against approaching him after he was allegedly identified in a shooting incident that occurred May 30.
According to police, the incident followed a confrontation that reportedly took place between two groups of people in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach, and continued into the upper parking lot, near the Javelina Cantina on McCulloch Boulevard. The confrontation ended when police say Aguilar stepped out of a vehicle and fired several rounds. According to the report, Aguilar then re-entered the vehicle and left the area.
The vehicle’s driver was identified as 22-year-old Anthony E. Rodriguez, who was questioned in the incident. Rodriguez was ultimately charged with counts including hindering prosecution, obstructing a criminal investigation and providing false information to law enforcement.
Rodriguez was released from custody after an initial appearance, but Aguilar remained at large as of this week.
Anyone with information as to Rodriguez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Residents can also contact Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.