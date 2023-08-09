U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema held a roundtable discussion with Lake Havasu City officials on Wednesday, Aug. 9 to discuss issues that Lake Havasu City would like to be brought to the federal government's attention.
The topics discussed were water, housing, education and workforce retention.
This discussion comes after Sinema’s victory of designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument just the day prior. This monument will protect almost a million acres of ancestral tribal land from being mined.
“The Grand Canyon is one of the greatest treasures that we have in Arizona,” Sinema said. “The idea of protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to come was always high on my priority list and it’s just an incredible honor to have led this effort.”
Sinema began the roundtable by emphasizing her other accomplishments that have benefited Arizona and the fact that she is not affiliated with a political party and just wants to “solve problems and get things done.”
The first problem brought to her attention was water.
“We only have Colorado River water and it’s very important to us,” Sheehy said. “There are many oppressors, not only droughts, but people that are thirstier than we are.”
Vice Mayor David Lane pointed out that Lake Havasu City has lead water conservation for many years, but now the water needed for growth is being taken away.
"We’re actually using less water today than we did in 1995,” Lane said. “Now we’ve been penalized because we haven’t used the water and we don’t need it, but we do need it for our own growth.”
Sinema was amazed at this.
“This community is at the forefront of water conservation,” she said. “You think about how much the community has grown and they’re still using less water than they did then, that’s tremendous.”
Sinema also promised that her team would write a letter of support for Lake Havasu City’s proposal to the Bureau of Reclamation for more funding to treat the water.
“These are the dollars that I have fought so hard for, and I want as much as possible coming back to Arizona,” Sinema said.
The next issue addressed was the lack of affordable housing in Lake Havasu City. Many community officials noted that the lack of housing has affected them.
“We have students who are homeless,” Ayon said. “The real issue is that our students can’t afford the housing.”
Stone said that she loses teachers due to the lack of affordable housing.
“We’re able to attract people here,” Stone said. “They want to come here, they see it as a great community, a great place to live, but that barrier of the housing cost. Sometimes they’re able to come, they’re able to stay for a little bit, but that can’t continue the cost, so we lose them.”
Linda Seaver, executive director of the Havasu community health foundation, said that they are struggling to find transitional housing for veterans.
Sinema said that this is a concern among many communities in Arizona.
“I want you to know that you’re not alone,” Sinema said. “Every single community that I have been to in the last year and a half in Arizona, but in particular rural parts of our state, has talked about serious concerns around housing affordability and housing supply.”
She said that this will be one of her top priorities of issues to address.
“This is a rapidly growing community, but you can’t grow if there’s nowhere for folks to live,” Sinema said. “I want to continue to partner with them to find creative ways to incentivize private development for more housing.”
Sinema also discussed workforce retention, particularly within the fire station. She said that after visiting Coconino County, she would be connecting Havasu’s fire department with them to discuss how they recruited fire fighters and retained them.
“I think maybe collaborating to see how they found more dollars to help people through those programs and how they are managing this recruitment retention,” Sinema said.
Another issue discussed was universal free lunch at K-12 schools. Stone said that the free breakfasts and lunches that the school was able to provide to kids during the pandemic was much needed. However, after there was no longer a national emergency, that funding was taken away and people suffered, according to Stone.
“Food security is an issue, and our families would really benefit from having that universally,” she said.
Sinema said that she would continue to fight for there to be more funding for free lunches at K-12 schools.
Following the roundtable, Sheehy said that he appreciated Sinema visiting Lake Havasu City and listening to the concerns that city officials have.
“Senator Sinema has been a real leader in our area. She has always been available to answer the phone,” Sheehy said. “For her to be able to create a list of things to take back to Washington D.C. to help build policy that is good for Lake Havasu City and for our region.”
Sinema said that she will continue to partner with Lake Havasu City to fight for the issues that are important to the city and that will help the city thrive.
“I know that folks in rural Arizona feel like they are left behind and forgotten,” Sinema said. “I’m thinking of rural Arizona every day of the week... and I know that folks in Mohave and La Paz County know that I won’t leave them behind. I’m acutely aware of the needs of rural Arizona and I’m going to make sure they get taken care of.”
Many attended the roundtable including Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Andrea Helart with the Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Pander, vice chair of the partnership of economic development, Maria Ayon, Mohave Community College dean, Rebecca Stone, superintendent of Lake Havasu City Unified School District, members of the fire and police force and many other city officials.
