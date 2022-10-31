Proposition 129

Proposition 129 would limit ballot initiatives to a single subject, which supporters says would clarify issues for voters. But critics say it - together with propositions 128 and 130 - would merely increase lawmakers's power at voters' expense. (Photo by Samantha Chow/Cronkite News)

 Samantha Chow

WASHINGTON – Proposition 129 asks just one question: Whether or not all future ballot initiatives should ask just one question.

The proposition would amend the Arizona Constitution to require that any ballot initiative be limited to just one subject, a move supporters say will make the process more accessible for voters by simplifying what could be an unwieldy issue.

