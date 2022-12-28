The Lake Havasu City Planning & Zoning Commission is recommending approval of a requested planned development that would allow a single family home to be built on a 0.31 acre lot at 555 Burkemo Lane.
The property is currently zoned for Multiple Family which requires a housing density of 10 to 20 housing units per acre. The planned development would reduce the minimum density to 4 units per acre, which would set the minimum for the 0.31 acres at one housing unit.
