Launching a boat at Site 6 hopefully won’t be much of a spectator sport by this time next year.
The boat launch, located on the west edge of the Island, is older than Lake Havasu City itself. It was built in 1960 by McCulloch Corporation, along with the company’s Marine Products Test Center Shop and some apartments. But wear and tear through decades of use has taken its toll on the facility, which is now city-owned. Perhaps most notably, over time all of the props and jets from the boats have carved out a quick drop off immediately at the end of the concrete ramp.
“The grade looks fairly reasonable until you get about to the water’s edge and it starts dropping off pretty quickly at a different angle,” Havasu Project Manager Mike Wolfe told the City Council on Tuesday.
That drop off has been the cause of a lot of headaches for boaters in recent years.
“As trailers drop down into the ramp a wheel or two will drop off that edge,” Wolfe said. “It’s not a problem for the boat – it will definitely get launched. But the truck pulling the trailer is having difficulty getting back out. It causes other problems and snags in everybody’s operation trying to get out there.”
The mishaps on the ramp have become so consistent that the boat launch has been known to attract local residents seeking schadenfreude to set up lawn chairs nearby to watch.
On Tuesday the City Council got the ball rolling on plans to make the ramp a little safer and easier to use, by hiring Kimley Horn and Associates to design improvements to the ramp and adjacent seawall. The contract will pay the consultants $67,535 for the work. Wolfe said the city has already completed all the necessary studies and reports, and has received the permit needed from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Wolfe told the council that the ramp is currently at a 21% grade – at least before the prop wash. The project is expected to install a new 70-foot ramp that would reduce the grade by about a third to 14%.
“We were actually limited to 14%,” Wolfe said. “I tried to get a little bit more through the Army Corps of Engineers permit, but they wanted to limit our distance out into the lake.”
But Wolfe said the permit does allow some work on the lake bottom, placing riprap and larger materials out 10 feet in order to prevent another prop wash depression from forming behind the new ramp.
Wolfe said the project will include repairs to that seawall on the south side of the ramp.
“You can see it has been hit and damaged, and the sidewalk has become severely damaged – you can see cracks and the bollard swapped some yellow paint with somebody,” he said.
Wolfe said the project will also include a railing along the sidewalk near that seawall, for safety.
Wolfe told the council that work on the designs and associated construction documents will continue through June. He said the goal is to have the construction documents completed by July so that the project can be put up for bid at the beginning of next fiscal year.
The permit for the project requires construction to be completed during low water conditions on the lake – which is October through December.
The Six 6 improvements are expected to cost about $1.25 million to complete. Havasu has been awarded an $800,000 State Lake Improvement Fund grant through Arizona State Parks and Trails to cover most of that cost. The city expects to pay the remaining $446,080 itself. Most of that money is expected to be included in the budget for next year, but the City Council agreed to get the project moving early by starting on the designs this year. That required the council to use contingency funds to pay Kimley Horn.
“I think the sheer number of marriages this is going to save is probably worth the money,” Councilmember Cameron Moses said.
