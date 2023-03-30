Site 6

A sign by the Site 6 boat launch warns of a sudden drop at the end of the ramp at the 63-year-old facility on the Island.

Launching a boat at Site 6 hopefully won’t be much of a spectator sport by this time next year.

The boat launch, located on the west edge of the Island, is older than Lake Havasu City itself. It was built in 1960 by McCulloch Corporation, along with the company’s Marine Products Test Center Shop and some apartments. But wear and tear through decades of use has taken its toll on the facility, which is now city-owned. Perhaps most notably, over time all of the props and jets from the boats have carved out a quick drop off immediately at the end of the concrete ramp.

