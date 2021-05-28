As one of the city’s most popular free launch ramps, thousands will take advantage of Site Six this Memorial Day weekend. But with so many people, there has always been a crowd that hasn’t been so well-behaved.
The walkway surrounding Site Six’s launch ramp has barricaded by Lake Havasu City officials this weekend, in an effort to curtail large crowds and prevent potential distractions for boaters who are returning to shore. This is the second year the barricades have been placed at the location.
“There have been issues in past years with disorderly subjects taunting boaters, and with people bringing alcohol, which is not allowed in city parks,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden. “So far, the barricade has been effective in keeping crowds from forming on the ramp.”
Until recently, the area was a popular spot for Havasu locals to gather on holiday weekends.
Hecklers from the launch ramp were once reported to hurl insults, as well as cans of alcohol, at returning boaters.
The alleged behavior led to police action in the area for instances of property damage and assault in recent years – such that the Lake Havasu City Police Department now maintains a constant presence at the site on busy boating weekends.
In one incident that occurred in 2019, when a crowd of more than 100 people gathered at the location. Many of those present possessed containers of alcohol, which police at the scene said would need to be discarded. The crowd allegedly booed officers, and told them they were “ruining the fun” of the launch ramp.
During that incident, two California residents were arrested – one on charges of consuming alcohol in public when he refused to discard his can of alcohol.
The second man was arrested at the scene allegedly approached officers in an aggressive manner, shouting at police before he was restrained and taken into custody.
Also during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, a second incident was reported in reference to a possible weapon drawn by at least one party at the launch ramp.
According to Hayden, traffic congestion is expected at each of the city’s launch ramps, and officers will monitor those locations throughout this Memorial Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.