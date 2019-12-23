There’s nothing mystical about Lake Havasu City’s four vortex sites, said Pete Sanders, Jr. Each location’s topography, energy flow patterns and presence of Lake Havasu naturally foster spiritual contemplation.
Sanders is a Sedona vortex expert and scientist trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In late November, he identified four easily-accessible meditation sites, also known as vortexes. He came to the city at the invitation of Go Lake Havasu to identify energy centers for promoting stress relief and mind-body healing. He said the “magic” of a vortex site is based on the latest physics. He explains the science behind them in his book “Scientific Vortex Information” (Free Soul Publishing).
In a nutshell, the outdoor meditation sites can affect the brain’s limbic system, Sanders said. That system acts as a control center for conscious and unconscious functions, regulating much of what the body does. In some ways, it connects the mind to the body. The limbic system is dynamic, changing with input from a person’s environment.
That’s why a person may feel a deep sense of wellness at a vortex site.
“People in limbic distress can find sustainable wellness at a meditation site. It can last and not just be temporary relief,” he said. “I encourage people to find their own ways to find peace at these sites.”
The method
Sanders used a very Havasu-like analogy to explain how to benefit from a vortex site. It begins with quieting the mind, breathing deeply and drinking in the environment with one’s eyes. It may take practice to reach a state of calm.
“Let’s say you see a Jet Ski and think, “That looks like fun.” But if you don’t know how to ride it, you’ll fall off. It’s not fun,” he said.
Enjoying a vortex site is much the same.
“You have to be open to finding a great peacefulness,” he said. “Live the tenets of your faith. The meditation sites are places that are facilitators of spiritual contemplation.”
Just as one cathedral is more inspiring than another, one vortex site can be more beneficial over another one, Sanders added.
One-upping Sedona
Sedona is famous for its vortexes. It hasn’t always been that way.
“The sacred sites have always been there and have been used quietly for generations,” he said. “In Sedona, the vortex label became accepted when it started being used in 1979.”
Sedona’s vortexes are very different from Havasu’s vortex sites. Sanders said Lake Havasu is what gives the area’s vortexes a leg up because being near water tends to make people happier.
“Relief obtained from the wellness of water is what Lake Havasu offers in abundance,” Sanders said.
It’s why people feel rejuvenated after walking along Havasu’s beaches or strolling through Bridgewater Channel. It’s no wonder that three of the four local vortex sites are on Lake Havasu.
“Lake Havasu is like a giant float tank,” he said, referring to the practice of sensory deprivation from floating in a tank of water. It helps the body reach a natural restorative state.
Terence Concannon, president/CEO of GoLakeHavasu, said Havasu is much more than just a spring break and high-octane sports destination.
“Wellness travelers to the area find the natural beauty and calming waters an irresistible draw not found at other wellness destinations in the Southwest,” he said. “The newly-discovered enhanced meditation sites will offer relaxation for better recreation and an improved quality of life,” Concannon said in a press release. “
