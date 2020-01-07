The race for three seats on the Lake Havasu City Council kicked off Monday as the city released candidate packets for those interested in running in the 2020 election.
As of Tuesday, six prospective candidates had pulled papers, signaling their intention to run, but current Councilmember Donna McCoy was not among them. McCoy confirmed that she plans to step away from the council after completing her term.
“I have committed two terms and have loved every bit of it, but I think it is time to allow some new young blood in,” McCoy said. “My husband and I plan to do more traveling in the future, so my time won’t be available to make the commitment necessary for City Council, because it is quite a large commitment to make. I am sad, but I am looking forward to the future too.”
Vice Mayor David Lane and Councilmember Gordan Groat have both already pulled papers and confirmed that they plan to seek re-election. Additionally, Michael Bonney, Nancy Campbell, David Jaramillo and Cameron Moses have picked up candidate packets for a potential City Council run in 2020.
“There is a good slate of candidates, so I think the people are going to have some really good choices this time around,” Lane said. “I am looking forward to hearing what they all have to say about what they can do for the city.”
Candidate packets contain information, forms, documents and petitions necessary to officially run for City Council in the Aug. 4 primary election, but pulling papers does not ensure that a prospective candidate will be on the ballot. The packets must be completed and turned in to the City Clerk’s Office between March 9 and April 6, which includes a requirement for petitions with between 645 and 1,289 signatures.
Anyone interested in running for City Council can pick up a candidate packet directly from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during regular office hours. Candidates must be at least eighteen years old at the time of filing nomination papers, they must be qualified and properly registered to vote, and they must have resided within the corporate limits of Lake Havasu City for at least one year prior to the election.
For more information on running for City Council contact the City Clerk’s Office at 928-453-4142.
McCoy set to move on
After almost eight years on the City Council, McCoy said it is difficult to pick an accomplishment that she is most proud of during her time on the council.
“There are so many things because our city has been doing so well,” she said.
McCoy mentioned working to pay off the debt for the sewer system when she first came into office in 2012, the skate park, and the community involvement through Vision 2020 as some of her favorite experiences as a councilmember.
“I have truly loved serving the people and being on the council,” she said. “I have met so many incredible people. When you serve you go to so many organizations that I probably wouldn’t have stepped into. So it has been a real pleasure to get to know so many people.”
Although McCoy is stepping down as a councilmember, she said she plans to stay in Lake Havasu City and continue to run, “Wakeup Makeup,” where she works as a makeup artist and aesthetician.
“I’m not disappearing. I am still going to live here,” McCoy said. “I love it here and I still hope to be involved in other ways, but not with something that ties me down quite as much as the council does. I’m looking forward to being able to spend more time with my husband, to travel, and to see more of our great country.”
McCoy’s husband, Kim McCoy, is the Vice Commandant of the Marine Corp League.
Incumbents
Groat and Lane with be looking to retain their seats on the City Council in 2020 as both incumbents are nearing the end of their first term.
Lane said win or lose, this will be his last time seeking re-election.
“We do not have term limits, I’m just a believer in term limits so I will be doing a self-imposed term limit,” Lane said. “There are times where maybe somebody has to do an extra term if no other candidates step up. But for me, two terms is enough.”
But Lane said he feels like he still has a little more work to do before stepping aside including seeing projects like Havasu Riviera, the downtown catalyst project, and the co-working center completed. Lane also said he wants to continue working on some of the projects he is involved with through the Metropolitan Planning Organization including the ongoing Kiowa project, and working with the Arizona Department of Transportation to ensure State Route 95 receives proper maintenance.
“I think I still have something to offer. I’ve really enjoyed my first term,” Lane said. “I have gotten to really be the voice of the people in the city and make sure that everybody can be heard. I have enjoyed it and I think I still have something to offer. I have been in public service my whole life – I went from the military to the highway patrol and then the City Council – and I still have more to give.”
Lane and Groat both mentioned the ongoing positional analysis study and the need to ensure city workers are receiving a competitive wage for their work in order to attract and retain quality employees.
Groat said his main priority in a second term in Lake Havasu City would be the same as it is now – public safety.
“I view that as the most important reason for government to exist,” Groat said. “In our case I care very deeply about pre-hospital emergency services – so 911, our fire department and our police department. When you call 911 you want to know you are going to have a police officer there, or a paramedic or a fire truck. So making sure that all of that is as efficient and as effective as it can be is extraordinarily important. Then of course water is important too because if you don’t have water you don’t have anything.”
Groat also mentioned the need to improve infrastructure such as worn down roads within the community, but stressed the need to stay within budget.
“Through efficiency and wise management we can avoid having to overtax people,” Groat said. “We have managed to not raise taxes and that matters to people because every time you take taxes out of their pockets you take money out of your community and it makes it harder for people to get by.”
Challengers
There will be at least one new face on the City Council after the 2020 elections and possibly more, and four challengers have signaled their intention to enter the race.
Jaramillo works for BNSF Railway as an engineer. He moved to Lake Havasu City from Barstow, California at the age of 13, and has been in Lake Havasu City ever since. He and his wife Mandy have four kids between the ages of 6 and 19 years old.
“I have been here for 31 years and I love our little community,” Jaramillo said. “I would love to see our community grow. Not by leaps and bounds, because I still love how small it is, but I would like to see more to do for our youth.”
Jaramillo specifically noted that community sports for kids can be an expensive prospect for parents and he would like to find a way to make it more affordable. He said another priority for him is to find ways to make the city more affordable, with higher-paying jobs to allow young people to put down roots in the community.
“At the end of the day, when my kids go off to college I want them to come back to Havasu,” Jaramillo said. “I want them to be able to have a good job, a good career, and be able to raise their families here. So that is basically the reason that I started getting involved. I am not a politician. All I am is a young guy who grew up in this town, I love my little town, and I want to see the people that live here to be able to sustain and enjoy this little nugget of paradise.”
Cameron Moses went to school in Lake Havasu City from fifth grade through high school. After attending college at the University of Arizona he has moved back to his hometown in 2006, opening Cha-Bones Steakhouse, and has been here ever since.
Moses said serving the community has always been a big part of his life, for which he credits his mother. He has served on the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club Board, and is also a founding member of the charity, Only Orchids.
“I was looking for a way to make a bigger impact and I just really felt the call to serve this year,” he said. “Serving in a public office has always been in the back of my mind as something I might be interested in, but I really, really felt the call. When I started saying it to people, the outpouring of support was just huge so I knew I had to do it.”
Moses said his two biggest priorities at this point are somewhat connected. He said it is important for the city to have more leeway in dealing with local short term rentals.
“That is a huge issue,” Moses said. “I know we are kind of handcuffed by our State Legislature. If I were to get on I would be lobbying our state representatives hard to let the city to set our own rules. We know what is best for us, and we want to be able to govern that the best way that we know how.”
He said the sheer number of vacation rentals in Lake Havasu City has contributed to another major problem he would like to address – affordable housing.
“In my mind the vacation rental situation has kind of created that,” Moses said. “It has gotten rid of a lot of our long-term rentals. It’s supply and demand, when supply is low the price is going to go up.”
Bonney is a partner at GDK CPA LLC. and has been an accountant for more than 30 years and has also served in leadership roles with the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and the Balloon Festival, according to a press release from Bonney.
“I believe I have experience and can contribute to the city’s vision of strong economic growth, budgeting and planning for the future,” Bonney said. “Serving on the City Council for Lake Havasu City is one more way I can give back our community.”
Bonney has previous experience in local government, serving one term on the Forest Park City Council in Ohio from 1997 to 2001 where he was Chair of the Council’s Ways and Means Committee.
Nancy Campbell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.