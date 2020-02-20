For the second time, Mohave County prosecutors are seeking to dismiss multiple counts of felony theft against former Lake Havasu City business owner Tim McDonald.
McDonald is accused of engaging in an alleged Ponzi scheme through his business from 2013 through 2017, when he was accused of defrauding more than 20 of his customers before shutting his business down and leaving the city. With many of his former customers residing outside of Arizona, the alleged victims in the case have found difficulty appearing to testify against him.
In a Feb. 14 motion, Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman requested that six counts of felony theft be dismissed without prejudice – including three counts in which McDonald allegedly defrauded customers of more than $25,000 each.
“Victims of the specified counts are unable to attend and testify at the trial scheduled for Feb. 24,” Schoppman’s request said.
In November, Schoppmann moved to dismiss eight counts of felony theft against McDonald due to alleged victims being unable to travel to Mohave County. No ruling was made in that motion prior to McDonald’s initial Dec.3 trial date, which was continued due to a family emergency on the part of McDonald’s counsel, Tucson attorney Mark Mendoza. Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe ruled in December that his trial would not be continued under any circumstance due to the travel needs of many of McDonald’s alleged victims.
McDonald, himself, was arrested when he was allegedly recognized in an online photo by two of his alleged victims. The victims allegedly contacted a friend, who informed them that the photo was taken in Newport Beach, California. Law enforcement officials found McDonald living in a houseboat at the location, where he was taken into custody.
According to court records, prosecutors have subpoenaed 18 of McDonald’s alleged victims for trial, with as many as six expected to testify against him per day. Lake Havasu City Police Detective Michael Fuller is expected to testify as to statements allegedly made by McDonald while in custody, and to testify about specific aspects of each count in the investigation.
“The state has spent hours preparing the evidence in this case for the previous trial date, as the evidence changes depending on which victims testify,” Schoppman said in a Feb. 18 motion to the court.
According to court documents, prosecutors will introduce copies of McDonald’s bank records into evidence at his trial next week.
