Six juveniles were arrested Monday, after they were allegedly identified as parties responsible for the burglary and vandalism of a Kingman elementary school.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a custodian arrived Friday morning at Cerbat Elementary School, where he reportedly found the doors open and vandalism inside. Detectives were called to the scene, where they reportedly saw damage to several televisions, flooring and facility doors that had been vandalized with racial slurs.
A school-owned vehicle was also allegedly stolen from the property, and was found abandoned nearby.
The six suspects were reportedly identified, arrested and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday. They have each been charged with felony counts of theft of a means of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, theft and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Monday afternoon.
