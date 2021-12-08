On Tuesday, six criminal search warrants were served at different locations in Kingman regarding allegations and subsequent investigation of illegal activity according to the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. No arrests have been made at this time
The six locations were Healthy Spa located at 2600 blk. Stockton Hill Rd, Cherry Blossom Spa located at 100 blk. of Tucker St, Sunflower Massage located at 4300 blk. of Stockton Hill Rd, Healthy Foot Spa located 4000 blk. of Stockton Hill Rd, Chinese Massage located at 2400 blk. of Kingman Ave and a private residence located at 600 blk. of Carlton St.
The four-month long investigation began in August when M.A.G.N.E.T received information alleging acts of prostitution were occurring at one of the locations.
According to M.A.G.N.E.T during the investigation, evidence was obtained that acts of prostitution were occurring at the businesses and search warrants were obtained. M.A.G.N.E.T detectives, with the assistance of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department Detectives, served the warrants. During searches of the businesses and private residence, investigators located, identified and seized assorted evidence supporting the allegations.
The case has been submitted to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for charges. Additionally, the businesses were served with notification of the City of Kingman’s intent to revoke the business licenses.
