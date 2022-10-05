Utilizing the outdoor skating rink at SARA Park is Havasu Skates, a Lake Havasu City-based recreational group hosts free skating events for the community.
Open to people of all ages, the group welcomes beginners and more advanced skaters to join them once a month. Skaters are required to use inline skates or quad roller skates. The latter features a standard four-wheel construction with two wheels on either side of the bottom of the skate.
Havasu Skates’ Board Member Tiffiany Tomera says the skate group originally came together as a meet-up of friends who would skate together. The formation came about in 2019 and has since expanded into the monthly events they now host. Depending on the time of year, Tomera says the number of skaters can range from 60 to 100 – with spectators bringing the total number of attendees close to 300 people.
The group currently has a board of directors that includes Tomera along with Robert Rhodes, Summer Moore, Evoni Burns, Kennedy Taylor and Shawn Freeman. Freeman, who is the owner of Underground Sound, provides the music for the events as DJ Freeman.
Local sponsors, such as The Red Onion and Cha-Bones, help support the skating events by offering gift cards that are raffled off to attendees.
“We have businesses in town that do give back to us,” Tomera added. “We are actively looking for more sponsors so that we can grow the event.”
In the summer months of July and August, skating begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. During the rest of the year, the start time moves up to 7 p.m. with skating ending at 10 p.m.
The second Saturday of each month is the date the group normally aims for. Tomera adds that the schedule regularly rotates around the availability of DJ Freeman since he provides music for other events.
Skaters that do not have their own skates can pay $5 for a pair of rental skates, but the current supply is limited, Tomera says.
“We only have a limited amount of sizes and a limited stock right now,” Tomera explained. “We’re hoping to have at least two of every size so we can have more people come out.”
The skating group has a goal of securing a climate-controlled facility that community members, including the city’s youth, can utilize year-round for adult skating events and after-school activities.
Residents from Bullhead City, Parker and Kingman often attend the skating events in Havasu due to a lack of activities geared for their younger residents.
“There’s not a lot of things that are offered for kids so we’re trying to make that something that people can count on every single month,” Tomera said.
The next skating event is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Skaters are encouraged to dress in costume for the event’s “Fright Night” theme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.