Havasu Skates

Havasu Skates hosts free skate nights once a month for community members. The free event is regarded as a safe and fun outlet for local youth to participate in.

 Courtesy of Danette Christine Photography

Utilizing the outdoor skating rink at SARA Park is Havasu Skates, a Lake Havasu City-based recreational group hosts free skating events for the community.

Open to people of all ages, the group welcomes beginners and more advanced skaters to join them once a month. Skaters are required to use inline skates or quad roller skates. The latter features a standard four-wheel construction with two wheels on either side of the bottom of the skate.

