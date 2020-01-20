Human remains were found in the area of Topock earlier this month, and authorities are still trying to identify the victim.
NamUs, a national missing persons resource organization, reported this week that the remains were found on Jan. 9. GPS coordinates provided by NamUs indicated the body was found on the eastern bank of Goose Lake, north of Five Mile Landing.
Only parts of the victim’s remains ultimately recovered, the report said, and the victim could not be identified as of last week. According to NamUs, the remains were found in an area occupied by feral pigs.
The discovery follows multiple missing persons cases throughout the Havasu region, including those of 17-year-old Topock resident Justice C. Bowers and 26-year-old Raegan Heitzig.
Heitzig, who is believed to be deceased by sheriff’s officials, was among ten victims in a boating collision that took place in September 2018 in the Topock area. That accident resulted in three confirmed fatalities, some of whom were found miles away from the site of the accident. Despite an exhaustive search by sea and air, Heitzig’s remains were never found.
More recently, Bowers was reported missing on Nov. 18, when family members say she disappeared from her home in the middle of the night. She was believed to be traveling with her boyfriend, identified by authorities as Mesa resident Joseph Gonzalez.
As of Monday afternoon, officials from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office were unavailable for comment.
