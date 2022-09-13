Twenty years ago, former President George W. Bush legitimized a national tradition begun by the Daughters of the American Revolution, known as “Constitution Week.” Now, the event is expected to return with a flourish this month in Lake Havasu City.
Constitution Week will take place Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, as communities throughout the U.S. hold similar observances in celebration of the nation’s founding document. Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy issued an official proclamation for the observance earlier this month, marking the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution.
Events have already been scheduled throughout the week to mark the occasion, starting with opening ceremonies Sept. 17 at the Mohave County Library. Representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as published authors and members of constitutional organizations, are scheduled to hold speaking events at locations throughout Havasu throughout Constitution Week.
Speakers are expected to include Claremont Institute Senior Fellow John C. Eastman, Doctor Elizabeth C’de Baca Eastman, Pastor Joseph Merrill of Texas A&M, author Steven Maikoski, Independence Institute Professor Rob Natelson, Doctors Thomas Krannawitter and David Rich; and Daughters of the American Revolution Havasu Chapter Regent Sharon Eaton.
Since 1956, the President of the United States has been asked to designate the week beginning Sept. 17 as Constitution Week, and to invite people throughout the U.S. to hold observances, ceremonies and activities. But it wasn’t until September 2002 that Bush gave the observance its official inception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.