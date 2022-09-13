Twenty years ago, former President George W. Bush legitimized a national tradition begun by the Daughters of the American Revolution, known as “Constitution Week.” Now, the event is expected to return with a flourish this month in Lake Havasu City.

Constitution Week will take place Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, as communities throughout the U.S. hold similar observances in celebration of the nation’s founding document. Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy issued an official proclamation for the observance earlier this month, marking the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution.

