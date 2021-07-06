Arizona’s State Budget includes a $4 million dollar boost for the State Lake Improvement Fund in this fiscal year and next. Arizona State Parks & Trails say they intend to use all of that money to revive a once-popular waterfront grant program for the next two years, but there doesn’t appear to be any funding currently identified to continue the grants beyond Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The budget for FY 2021-22 that was passed last week includes a $4 million payment into SLIF from the state’s general fund this year, with plans to add another $4 million in next year’s budget. State Parks Public Information Officer Michelle Thompson said the parks are planning to use all of the extra money on grant funding for SLIF-eligible projects. Those projects must be in an area where gas-powered boats are permitted, and can include public launch ramps, marinas, bathrooms, picnic areas and more. Marine equipment like boats for public safety organizations are also eligible for SLIF grants.
“SLIF really helps with our waterways, our launch ramps, and our state parks – a lot of things that Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead all have,” said State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City).
Historically, Lake Havasu is one of the largest generators of SLIF revenue in the state due to its large boating population and recreational opportunities. As such, Lake Havasu City has also traditionally been one of the largest benefactors of the grant program. The City Council set aside $5 million in potential SLIF grants in its FY2021-22 budget and has said it will aggressively pursue SLIF grants for the city if the funding comes available.
Although SLIF will be getting a two-year boost, the structural issues within the SLIF fund that caused the grants to disappear about 10 years ago have not been addressed. Thompson said state statute limits what funds the parks can use to pay for its staff. She said SLIF is the only fund available to the parks for that purpose included in the recently passed budget that went into effect on July 1.
“We will continue to fund our administrative staff through SLIF, as it is the only fund available for that,” Thompson said.
Biasiucci has been pushing for the boost in SLIF funding recently, running bills in each of the last two legislative sessions to revive the once popular and highly competitive local grants that disappeared about a decade ago. In recent years SLIF has received between $8 and $9 million in revenue from its portion of the motor vehicle fuel taxes estimated to come from fuel sales for boats, and the watercraft license tax.
More than a decade ago the parks used a significant portion of annual SLIF revenues to provide grants for qualifying projects. But since 2010 the state parks department has used the majority of annual SLIF revenue to pay for its administrative staff and operating costs.
Biasiucci’s bill in the 2021 Legislative Session included the boost in funding that was included in the budget, but it also attempted to limit the amount of money from SLIF that could be spent on administrative costs to just 10 percent of revenues. That would have left the remaining 90 percent of SLIF’s annual revenue for capital improvement projects at parks on the water and resuming the fund’s grant program.
Biasiucci’s bill received broad bipartisan support in the House of Representatives where it passed 51-8, after a similar bill passed unanimously during the 2020 Legislative Session, but both bills were killed in the Senate after failing to make it to the floor for a full vote. As the budget was being put together Biasiucci said he hoped that the state would start to pay for parks’ staff in its general fund, but Thompson said no such changes were made in this year’s budget.
Thompson said the parks will release details about how local governments can apply for this year’s SLIF grants soon. The parks department also administers Off-Highway Vehicle grants, Land and Water Conservation Fund grants, and Recreational Trails Program grants that are available year round.
