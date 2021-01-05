Vaccination distribution has started off slowly with Phase 1A targeting a high-priority but relatively small population of residents including healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
But vaccination providers in Lake Havasu City say they expect things to speed up quickly as they move on to new phases and more people become eligible.
Lake Havasu City currently has five of the 16 facilities in Mohave County currently distributing covid-19 vaccinations to the 1A population. Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu Primary Care, North Country Healthcare, Albertsons Pharmacy and Safeway Pharmacy have all started receiving and distributing vaccinations to Havasu’s 1A residents.
Lake Havasu Primary Care practice administrator Joseph Lopez said they have been distributing roughly 32 doses of the moderna vaccine per day, but he said they are capable of distributing 350 to 500 vaccinations per day.
Havasu Regional Medical Center marketing director Corey Santoriello said the hospital has been able to accomodate everyone in the 1A group who has wanted a vaccine so far - which was about 350 people as of Tuesday. HRMC CEO Michael Patterson has said the hospital is capable of distributing about 100 doses per day, and the first shipment two weeks ago contained 1,000 doses.
Albertsons Pharmacy Manager Mila Haddox said they have also been limited by the number of people signing up to be vaccinated but added that the pharmacy hopes to be able to schedule about 4 vaccinations every 15 minutes, which would be more than 100 vaccinations per day, once more eligible people are signed up.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that the county has received a total of 7,700 vaccine doses over the last two weeks, and expected delivery of 1,000 more doses throughout the county on Tuesday and Wednesday. Burley told Today’s News-Herald in December that Mohave County’s 1A population is approximately 6,000 people.
Lopez said Lake Havasu Primary Care currently has plenty of vaccinations but not enough patients - at least during the 1A phase.
“We have reached out to all of the long term care facilities and we have actively reached out to a lot of the local clinics, urgent cares, and general medical staff like EMS to try to speed up the phase process,” Lopez said.
Lopez said they are hoping to move on to the 1B population in the next week or so, but ultimately that will be up to Arizona Department of Health Services. Burley told the Board of Supervisors they are expecting to receive an update from ADHS later this week.
According to information released by ADHS on Tuesday, only Gila and Pinal counties have moved into phase 1B distribution - the other 13 counties including Mohave County are still in phase 1A. ADHS also reported a total of 2,808 vaccinations have taken place throughout Mohave County and a total of 101,030 statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.