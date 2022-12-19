The Mohave County Board of Supervisors late last month approved a new $14,500 project to aid small businesses in their continued recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new project proposed by Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the use of $14,500 in federal funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act would provide technical training to employees of businesses throughout the county, of fewer than 100 employees. That funding would allow the Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center to provide courses that will possibly help those businesses thrive after financial hardships faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

That funding would be used to cover tuition costs for a seven week training course titled, Profit Mastery.

