The Mohave County Board of Supervisors late last month approved a new $14,500 project to aid small businesses in their continued recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new project proposed by Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the use of $14,500 in federal funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act would provide technical training to employees of businesses throughout the county, of fewer than 100 employees. That funding would allow the Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center to provide courses that will possibly help those businesses thrive after financial hardships faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
That funding would be used to cover tuition costs for a seven week training course titled, Profit Mastery.
“We’re offering it up to Mohave County residents, and (businesses of fewer than 100 employees), which make up the majority of our regional economy,” Lingenfelter said. “As we’ve all seen over the past two years, they’re continuing to suffer from supply chain shortages, rampant inflation and staffing level challenges, and there’s a lot of fear out there that we may be going into a recession.”
Many of those businesses were crippled two years ago, due to waves of coronavirus cases in Mohave County.
The county itself remained one of the state’s most heavily-stricken counties for coronavirus cases throughout the outset of the pandemic, and Lingenfelter says small businesses are still struggling in Mohave County.
The classes would be provided through a partnership between Mohave Community College’s Small Business Development Center, as well as local chambers of commerce.
Lingenfelter hopes the class will continue beyond its initial seven weeks, with support from small local businesses.
Not all Mohave County residents were in favor of the project, however. Tanya Dousend, an outspoken critic of previous projects under the American Rescue Plan Act, argued against the use of that funding to aid local businesses.
“We’re being bombarded with messages through the ‘diversity, equity and inclusion doctrination’, to believe that our differences are inequitable and unfair,” Dousend said. “People are being taught that it’s the government’s job to give everyone the same thing … in reality, our government was not designed to give people stuff. Our government doesn’t have anything to give that wasn’t taken from someone else by force.”
Dousend compared the use of ARPA funding for local projects such as Lingenfelter’s proposal to Marxism, and indicated that such would ultimately be harmful to American society and to Mohave County.
Lingenfelter reassured residents that wasn’t the case.
“It’s simply an optional program that our small business community would be able to take advantage of, and help them as they continue to battle the effects of what we’ve all been dealing with over the past few years,” Lingenfelter said. “It’s been decimating their profit margins.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Lingenfelter’s $14,500 project to provide free educational courses to small businesses at a recent meeting in Kingman.
