Small Business Saturday is almost upon us. After the nation is finished with the chaos of Black Friday, the following day invites shoppers to spend their money locally.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce and members of the Lake Havasu City government spent Tuesday afternoon touring the town and stopping by some local small businesses to help them prepare for the busy weekend that awaits them after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said, “We really believe that small business is the backbone of what we do.”
Lisa Krueger, president of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, showed off some of the “swag” that they’ll be hand-delivering to each of the businesses on the tour. They include items like shopping bags, balloons, buttons, and a doormat.
The small businesses toured included Desert Rose, Smallcakes: Cupcakery & Creamery, The Hideout, Patio Paradise, Printing Plus, Sanchez Hawkins Fine Jewelers, Hotoveli Boutique, Crown Jewels of Havasu, Bombora Beachwear, Burgers By the Bridge and Sound Bank Electronics.
The group’s visits were welcomed with gratitude from the small business owners. Sheehy dedicated a city proclamation to Small Business Saturday before the tour commenced on Tuesday afternoon.
Reading the proclamation, Sheehy said, “Working toward a new era of progress and competitiveness through investments in small business, Lake Havasu City supports these businesses as a critical component of restoring and rebuilding a healthy economy as the perseverance, hard work and resourcefulness of small business owners form the foundation of our prosperity and success.”
